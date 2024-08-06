in Chanel, Covers, Editorial, Magazines, Watches

Park Seo-joon Models Chanel for Vogue Korea

Korean Vogue features actor Park Seo-joon on the cover of their digital edition

Park Seo-joon in Chanel for Vogue Korea / Photography © Jungwook Mok for Vogue Korea
Park Seo-joon in Chanel for Vogue Korea / Photography © Jungwook Mok for Vogue Korea
Park Seo-joon meets Chanel‘s iconic ‘J12’ watch for the first time, creating stunning images for the September issue of Vogue Korea Digital Edition. Photographed by Jungwook Mok, with fashion direction by Kihoh Sohn, the shoot is powerful, with the deft touches of hair stylist Jungmi Eom, makeup artist Dallae, and nail artist Misung Lim. Styled by Hyerim Im and set designed by Seoyun Choi from Da;rak, the digital edition is curated by editor Namhee Ga and brought to life through the design expertise of Danbi Hur

Written by Pavle Banovic

