Chanel Reveals SS25 Eyewear with Kendrick Lamar

Chanel introduces Kendrick Lamar as the face of its Spring Summer 2025 eyewear campaign, marking the artist’s first official collaboration with the house. Known for maintaining control over his creative output, Lamar enters the partnership without compromise. His presence doesn’t shift to match Chanel, instead, Chanel frames him on his own terms.

Photographed by Karim Sadli, the campaign focuses entirely on restraint. There’s no excess in the setting, no distraction in the lighting. The images rely on silence and tension, allowing Lamar’s expression and the frames themselves to take up space without noise.

In his own words, Lamar explained the reasoning behind the collaboration: “Chanel has a timeless legacy and that is always something I can get behind. Since they don’t make clothes for men, I knew it would have to be glasses.” The quote lands with typical clarity, cutting through any promotional tone with dry precision. For an artist who rarely participates in fashion partnerships, the choice feels deliberate.

While other faces appear in the broader campaign, Lamar defines this shift in Chanel’s direction. His inclusion speaks to a wider change in how brands choose ambassadors, not through trends, but through trust in a figure’s longevity. Lamar doesn’t chase attention. He builds slowly. That same principle applies to this campaign, where the images avoid decoration and instead focus on proportion, expression, and control.

By placing eyewear at the center and choosing Lamar as its anchor, Chanel reframes what a fashion campaign can look like. The artist doesn’t perform a version of himself to fit the brand. He stays in control. And Chanel, rather than style around him, chooses to meet him exactly where he stands.