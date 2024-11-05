Chanel Allure Homme Sport Superleggera 2024 campaign rightfully so becomes the most awaited fragrance release of 2024. The timeless campaign is headlined by none other than the renowned supermodel, Jarrod Scott. Known for his striking features and compelling presence, Scott embodies the essence of this latest offering from Chanel, which aims to redefine the concept of a modern sports fragrance. Scott was also one of the first DSCENE Magazine cover stars back in 2015.
Captured against dynamic backdrops of a the Mediterranean sea that oscillate between the raw ruggedness of nature and the sleek, minimalistic urban environments, the campaign highlights the dual nature of the Allure Homme Sport Superleggera fragrance. It’s a scent designed for a man who embraces challenge with grace and vigor, characteristics that Scott portrays flawlessly through his intense gaze and poised athleticism. The new note is a bold reimagining of CHANEL ALLURE HOMME SPORT’s crisp, woody essence, enhanced by a robust amber note. This fragrance strikes a balance between vigor and subtlety, embodying the spirit of a man who pursues peak performance. Available for a limited time.
RELATED: Chanel Allure Homme Sport Superleggera Review
View this post on Instagram
The visual narrative of the campaign directed by Thibaut Grevet is reminding us of Chanel’s commitment to elegance and innovation and will to invest in high campaign production when it comes to it’s fragrance leg of the business. Every frame of the video is meticulously crafted, featuring Jarrod Scott in moments of movement and stillness, which parallels the versatile and enduring qualities of the fragrance. This campaign styled by Gwendoline Victoria not only showcases the unique aspects of Allure Homme Sport Superleggera but also reaffirms Chanel’s position at the forefront of luxury and style in the beauty industry.
Chanel has always had a knack for aligning with faces that not only look the part but resonate deeply with the brand’s ethos. Jarrod Scott, with his impeccable style and adventurous spirit, serves as the perfect ambassador for a fragrance that promises both freshness and an indelible strength. This campaign marks a new chapter for Chanel, promising a sensory journey that’s as exhilarating as it is refined.
Jarrod Scott is represented by Sight Management Studio in Barcelona, while he is with IMG Models in Paris, London, and Australia; in New York Scott is represented by Muse Management. Discover the complete Chanel Allure Homme global campaign in our gallery:
Head of Global Creative Resources F&B, FJ & W: Thomas du Pre de Saint Maur
Digital Creative Director for Fragrance & Beauty, Fine Jewelry & Watches: Vincent Fichard
Digital Creative Director for Fragrance & Beauty: Pauline de M
Digital Creative Senior: Chloe B R
Digital Creative Junior: Pierre Versae
Digital Production Director: Simona Medro
Digital Production Manager: Elsa Barigant
Digital Production Assistant: Bene Stolz
Production: Division Global
Director: Thibaut Grevet
Head of Fashion: Gwendoline Victoria
Executive Producer: Idrissa Hanrot
Producer: Aubruneau
Production Coordinator: Marie Mezeray
Production Assistant: MLM Mathilde
First Assistant Director: Frederic Monnet
Director of Photography: Joao De Botelho
Lighting Assistant: Pier Nowak
Digital Assistant: Porte20
Stylist: Charlotte Collet
Stylist Assistant: RB Salome
Groom: Laura Domini 2
Seamstress: Laura Giafferi
Sand yacht: Seagull Charavoile
Technician: Jean Nicolas Coquant
Pilot: Amaury Mrt
Production Service Belgium: Production Shelter
Line Producer: Jeroen Berx
Production Coordinator: Vlas Laushkin
Flora Bernard: 3008
Production Assistant: Roetendoet
First Assistant Director Belgium: David Oeyen
Location Manager: Joseph Bussels
Camera – Light: Lites Camera
First Assistant Camera: Jean Vangutte, Jules Koechlin
Operator Tests Grip/Char: Lennard Brand
Sound Engineer: Olivier Philippart
Assistant Photo: Samir Dari, Jordan Esser, Cedric Proot
Drone Operator AL: Maximilian Raschke
Camera Operator AL: Robert Thurmann
Drone Operator BE: Seppe Koop
Key Grip: Benjamin Speyer
Production Designer: Pepijn Van Looy
SFX Coordinator: Toon Sintobin
Scouting: Peter Emmanuilov
Post Production: We Are Saint George
Executive Producer: Bastien Harispe, 6nad
VFX Creative Director: Onad
Post Producer: Timour Ahmadzai
Editors: Ogi Curcic, Maxime Gillier Pro
Technical Assistant: Gabin Grislain
Color: Kledortz Colorist, Color Alice
Flame: Clara Lunati, Phillipe Flamyst
Studio Manager: Julie Delangle
One CommentLeave a Reply
wow they spend millions for a 30sec chanel fragrance video?