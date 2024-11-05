

Chanel Allure Homme Sport Superleggera 2024 campaign rightfully so becomes the most awaited fragrance release of 2024. The timeless campaign is headlined by none other than the renowned supermodel, Jarrod Scott. Known for his striking features and compelling presence, Scott embodies the essence of this latest offering from Chanel, which aims to redefine the concept of a modern sports fragrance. Scott was also one of the first DSCENE Magazine cover stars back in 2015.

Captured against dynamic backdrops of a the Mediterranean sea that oscillate between the raw ruggedness of nature and the sleek, minimalistic urban environments, the campaign highlights the dual nature of the Allure Homme Sport Superleggera fragrance. It’s a scent designed for a man who embraces challenge with grace and vigor, characteristics that Scott portrays flawlessly through his intense gaze and poised athleticism. The new note is a bold reimagining of CHANEL ALLURE HOMME SPORT’s crisp, woody essence, enhanced by a robust amber note. This fragrance strikes a balance between vigor and subtlety, embodying the spirit of a man who pursues peak performance. Available for a limited time.

RELATED: Chanel Allure Homme Sport Superleggera Review

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEAUTY SCENE • D’SCENE Beauty (@dscenebeauty)

The visual narrative of the campaign directed by Thibaut Grevet is reminding us of Chanel’s commitment to elegance and innovation and will to invest in high campaign production when it comes to it’s fragrance leg of the business. Every frame of the video is meticulously crafted, featuring Jarrod Scott in moments of movement and stillness, which parallels the versatile and enduring qualities of the fragrance. This campaign styled by Gwendoline Victoria not only showcases the unique aspects of Allure Homme Sport Superleggera but also reaffirms Chanel’s position at the forefront of luxury and style in the beauty industry.

Chanel has always had a knack for aligning with faces that not only look the part but resonate deeply with the brand’s ethos. Jarrod Scott, with his impeccable style and adventurous spirit, serves as the perfect ambassador for a fragrance that promises both freshness and an indelible strength. This campaign marks a new chapter for Chanel, promising a sensory journey that’s as exhilarating as it is refined.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jarrod Scott is represented by Sight Management Studio in Barcelona, while he is with IMG Models in Paris, London, and Australia; in New York Scott is represented by Muse Management. Discover the complete Chanel Allure Homme global campaign in our gallery:

Head of Global Creative Resources F&B, FJ & W: Thomas du Pre de Saint Maur

Digital Creative Director for Fragrance & Beauty, Fine Jewelry & Watches: Vincent Fichard

Digital Creative Director for Fragrance & Beauty: Pauline de M

Digital Creative Senior: Chloe B R

Digital Creative Junior: Pierre Versae

Digital Production Director: Simona Medro

Digital Production Manager: Elsa Barigant

Digital Production Assistant: Bene Stolz

Production: Division Global

Director: Thibaut Grevet

Head of Fashion: Gwendoline Victoria

Executive Producer: Idrissa Hanrot

Producer: Aubruneau

Production Coordinator: Marie Mezeray

Production Assistant: MLM Mathilde

First Assistant Director: Frederic Monnet

Director of Photography: Joao De Botelho

Lighting Assistant: Pier Nowak

Digital Assistant: Porte20

Stylist: Charlotte Collet

Stylist Assistant: RB Salome

Groom: Laura Domini 2

Seamstress: Laura Giafferi

Sand yacht: Seagull Charavoile

Technician: Jean Nicolas Coquant

Pilot: Amaury Mrt

Production Service Belgium: Production Shelter

Line Producer: Jeroen Berx

Production Coordinator: Vlas Laushkin

Flora Bernard: 3008

Production Assistant: Roetendoet

First Assistant Director Belgium: David Oeyen

Location Manager: Joseph Bussels

Camera – Light: Lites Camera

First Assistant Camera: Jean Vangutte, Jules Koechlin

Operator Tests Grip/Char: Lennard Brand

Sound Engineer: Olivier Philippart

Assistant Photo: Samir Dari, Jordan Esser, Cedric Proot

Drone Operator AL: Maximilian Raschke

Camera Operator AL: Robert Thurmann

Drone Operator BE: Seppe Koop

Key Grip: Benjamin Speyer

Production Designer: Pepijn Van Looy

SFX Coordinator: Toon Sintobin

Scouting: Peter Emmanuilov

Post Production: We Are Saint George

Executive Producer: Bastien Harispe, 6nad

VFX Creative Director: Onad

Post Producer: Timour Ahmadzai

Editors: Ogi Curcic, Maxime Gillier Pro

Technical Assistant: Gabin Grislain

Color: Kledortz Colorist, Color Alice

Flame: Clara Lunati, Phillipe Flamyst

Studio Manager: Julie Delangle