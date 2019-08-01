in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS, NEXT Models, Videos

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Aaron Bernards by Eddie Blagbrough

Aaron Bernards

Fashion photographer Eddie Blagbrough captured the handsome Aaron Bernards represented by Next Model Management LA for the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive story. For the session Aaron is wearing selected pieces from Topman, W.A.S.T.E, Dickies, YSL, Raga Man, Converse, Crap Eyewear, J Brand, Levi’s, Cole Haan, Ralph Lauren, and Calvin Klein.

Aaron Bernards

Shirt: Raga Man
Trousers: Vintage
Shoes: Converse
Sunglasses: CRAP eyewear
Jewellery: Vintage

Long sleeved shirt: Vintage
Denim jacket: J Brand
Jeans: Levis
Jewellery: Vintage
Badges: Model’s own

Suit: Vintage YSL
Loafers: Cole Haan
Vest and Badge: Model’s own

Shirt: Levi’s
Jeans: Vintage Ralph Lauren
Underwear: Calvin Klein
Jewellery: Vintage

Floral jacket: Topman
Radiohead tshirt: vintage w.a.s.t.e shirt
Trousers: Dickies
Boots: YSL
Jewellery: Vintage

Photographer: Eddie Blagbrough – www.eddieblagbrough.co.uk
Model: Aaron Bernards at Next Model Management LA

