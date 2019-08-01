MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Sebastian Cichoński by Adrian Gachewicz

The handsome Sebastian Cichoński with Neva Models stars in The Excellent Fiction story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Adrian Gachewicz. Beauty is work of makeup artist Justyna Błaszczyk.
For the session Sebastian is wearing selected looks from Paweł Wojda‘s The Excellent Fiction collection.
Photographer: Adrian Gachewicz – @adriangachewicz
Designer: Paweł Wojda – @wojda__pawel
Makeup Artist: Justyna Błaszczyk
Model: Sebastian Cichoński at NEVA Models
