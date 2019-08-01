in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Sebastian Cichoński by Adrian Gachewicz

Discover our latest exclusive story featuring looks from Paweł Wojda’s The Excellent Fiction collection

Sebastian Cichoński

The handsome Sebastian Cichoński with Neva Models stars in The Excellent Fiction story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Adrian Gachewicz. Beauty is work of makeup artist Justyna Błaszczyk.

For the session Sebastian is wearing selected looks from Paweł Wojda‘s The Excellent Fiction collection.

Discover more of the story below:


Sebastian Cichoński

Sebastian Cichoński

Sebastian Cichoński

Sebastian Cichoński

Sebastian Cichoński

Sebastian Cichoński

Sebastian Cichoński

Sebastian Cichoński

Sebastian Cichoński

Sebastian Cichoński

Sebastian Cichoński

Sebastian Cichoński

Sebastian Cichoński

Sebastian Cichoński

Sebastian Cichoński

Sebastian Cichoński

Sebastian Cichoński

Sebastian Cichoński

Sebastian Cichoński

Sebastian Cichoński

Sebastian Cichoński

Sebastian Cichoński

Sebastian Cichoński

Sebastian Cichoński

Photographer: Adrian Gachewicz – @adriangachewicz
Designer: Paweł Wojda – @wojda__pawel
Makeup Artist: Justyna Błaszczyk
Model: Sebastian Cichoński at NEVA Models

