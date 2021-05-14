in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Adauto Costa by Sergi Padial

Discover our latest exclusive story featuring Adauto Costa captured by Sergi Padial

Adauto Costa
Suit: Tom Ford
Bluse: Armani

The handsome Adauto Costa at Uniko Model Management builds up his portfolio with a recent session captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Sergi Padial. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Mabel Boon.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session Adauto is wearing selected pieces from Tom Ford, Armani, Lorenzo Martinez, Pablo Erroz, and Georgiela Studio.

Adauto Costa

Adauto Costa
Suit: Tom Ford
Belt: Pablo Erroz from Blend Bcn Showroom
Adauto Costa
Shirt: Lorenzo Martinez from Blend Bcn Showroom
Pants: Pablo Erroz from Blend Bcn Showroom
Adauto Costa
Total Look: Pablo Erroz from Blend Bcn Showroom
Sergi Padial
Jumpsuit: Georgiela Studio from Blend Bcn Showroom
Sergi Padial
Suit: Tom Ford
Bluse: Armani
Sergi Padial
Shirt: Lorenzo Martinez from Blend Bcn Showroom
Sergi Padial
Suit: Tom Ford
Belt: Pablo Erroz from Blend Bcn Showroom
Sergi Padial
Pants: Pablo Erroz from Blend Bcn Showroom
Sergi Padial
Suit: Tom Ford
Bluse: Armani

Photographer, Stylist: Sergi Padial – sergipadial.com
Hair & Makeup Artist: Mabel Boon – mabelboon.com
Model: Adauto Costa at Uniko Model Management

