in Fendi, Lookbooks, Menswear, Spring Summer 2021, Videos

Felix Cheong Macleod & Louis Dercon Model FENDI Summer 2021 Capsule Looks

With Summer 2021 Capsule Collection, Fendi brings modern elegance and functionality

FENDI Summer 2021
©FENDI, Photography by Valentin Herfray

Discover FENDI Summer 2021 Capsule Collection featuring FF Vertigo Collaboration with Sarah Coleman, that was inspired by an outdoor lifestyle. Models Felix Cheong Macleod and Louis Dercon star in the lookbook and video captured by Valentin Herfray. Styling is work of Chaos Fashion. The collection fuses modern elegance and functionality, and brings joful looks dominated by yellow and light blue tones.


FENDI Summer 2021
©FENDI, Photography by Valentin Herfray
FENDI Summer 2021
©FENDI, Photography by Valentin Herfray
FENDI Summer 2021
©FENDI, Photography by Valentin Herfray
Menswear
©FENDI, Photography by Valentin Herfray
Menswear
©FENDI, Photography by Valentin Herfray
Menswear
©FENDI, Photography by Valentin Herfray
Menswear
©FENDI, Photography by Valentin Herfray
Menswear
©FENDI, Photography by Valentin Herfray
Menswear
©FENDI, Photography by Valentin Herfray
Menswear
©FENDI, Photography by Valentin Herfray
Menswear
©FENDI, Photography by Valentin Herfray
Menswear
©FENDI, Photography by Valentin Herfray
FENDI Summer 2021
©FENDI, Photography by Valentin Herfray
FENDI Summer 2021
©FENDI, Photography by Valentin Herfray
FENDI Summer 2021
©FENDI, Photography by Valentin Herfray

See more looks from the collection at designscene.net

LookbooksMenswearSS21videos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Celine

Harvey Morgan & Renat Model Celine by Hedi Slimane Skate​ Collection
Adauto Costa

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Adauto Costa by Sergi Padial