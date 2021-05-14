Felix Cheong Macleod & Louis Dercon Model FENDI Summer 2021 Capsule Looks
With Summer 2021 Capsule Collection, Fendi brings modern elegance and functionality
Discover FENDI Summer 2021 Capsule Collection featuring FF Vertigo Collaboration with Sarah Coleman, that was inspired by an outdoor lifestyle. Models Felix Cheong Macleod and Louis Dercon star in the lookbook and video captured by Valentin Herfray. Styling is work of Chaos Fashion. The collection fuses modern elegance and functionality, and brings joful looks dominated by yellow and light blue tones.