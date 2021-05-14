Discover FENDI Summer 2021 Capsule Collection featuring FF Vertigo Collaboration with Sarah Coleman, that was inspired by an outdoor lifestyle. Models Felix Cheong Macleod and Louis Dercon star in the lookbook and video captured by Valentin Herfray. Styling is work of Chaos Fashion. The collection fuses modern elegance and functionality, and brings joful looks dominated by yellow and light blue tones.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>



See more looks from the collection at designscene.net