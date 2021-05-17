in Advertising Campaigns, Entertainment, Menswear, Spring Summer 2021 Campaign, Videos

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Marcus Rashford & Jaden Smith Model Levi’s 501

Basketball player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, football player Marcus Rashford, and actor, musician and activist Jaden Smith star in Levi’s 501 Originals campaign captured by fashion photographer Micaiah Carter. Video by Ayinde Anderson. The campaign celebrates Levi’s® 501® 148th birthday and it features stars that blend style, creativity, authenticity, and purpose.

The story of the Levi’s® 501® is not just about enduring style. It’s also about sustainability, durability, and timelessness. It’s a throwback to the days when things were built to last, and only get better with time. The 501® has been right there throughout history, outfitting everyone from civil rights activists to movie stars, and is still the chosen uniform of today’s leaders ushering us into a new era.” – from Levi’s

