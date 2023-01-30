in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Attitude by Jordi Terry

Discover our latest exclusive story featuring actor and model Adil Koukouh lensed by Jordi Terry

Jordi Terry
Jacket MATEO VELÁSQUEZ

Actor and model Adil Koukouh stars in Attitude story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Jordi Terry. In charge of styling was Diego Gumiel, with grooming from beauty artist Maria Hazel.

For the session Adil is wearing selected pieces from Valentino, Prada, Tommy Hilfiguer, Mateo Velásquez, Gucci, Carlota Barrera, Saint Laurent, Cos, Alex Sobrón, Uno De 50, Aries, Diesel, Zadig & Voltaire, Mans Concept, Mush, and Levis.

Jordi Terry
T-Shirt MUSH
Pants, Jacket LEVIS
Bracelet DIESEL
Ring UNO de 50
Jordi Terry
Total Look DIESEL
Jordi Terry
Coat VALENTINO
Tie, Shirt, Pants PRADA
Jordi Terry
Total Look MANS CONCEPT
Adil Akoukouh
T-Shirt ARIES
Pants DIESEL
Jacket ZADIG & VOLTAIRE
Jewerly UNO de 50
Adil Akoukouh
Jacket MATEO VELÁSQUEZ
Pants GUCCI
Adil Akoukouh
Total Look CARLOTA BARRERA
Adil Akoukouh
Tshirt SAINT LAURENT
Pants COS
Necklace ALEX SOBRÓN
Ring UNO de 50
Adil Akoukouh
Coat VALENTINO
Tie, Shirt, Pants PRADA
Shoes TOMMY HILFIGUER
Adil Akoukouh
Total Look TOMMY HILFIGUER
Adil Akoukouh
Jacket MATEO VELÁSQUEZ

Photographer Jordi Terry – @jorditerry
Stylist Diego Gumiel
Grooming Maria Hazel
Model Adil Koukouh

