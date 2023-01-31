KITON Fall Winter 2023.24 Collection

Fashion house KITON presented it’s Fall Winter 2023.24 Collection that explores the essence of exquisite simplicity. The collection highlights the traditional and understated aesthetic, and explores all forms of elegance. The proportions are more relaxed, with slightly longer pants, jackets and knitwear. The pieces are unrestrained, comfortable, versatile and elegant.

“The mission behind the collection is a simple one: to pique the curiosity of a specific type of man who does not need to be seen, but who feels the urge to dress in a contemporary way with garments that make him feel at ease, whatever the occasion. Kiton’s philosophy, after all, has always considered elegant clothing and quality of life as two things intrinsically linked. We all know how the perfect ensemble can boost our mood and improve our day. Alongside sharp blazers and suits, the collection nevertheless caters to mismatched looks, when you want to be bold and daring in your choice of material and color pairings. Men look to Kiton as a brand because they are curious and eager to try new things, exactly like the maison itself. Elegance, versatility and the continued search for raw materials are an integral part of our identity, along with one other certainty: Kiton never stops evolving.” – from Kiton