MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Per Mari E Monti by Alessandra Huynh

Photographer Alessandra Huynh and model Adrian Romanowski team up for our latest exclusive story

Shirt: Hugo Boss

The handsome Adrian Romanowski at Tank Agency stars in Per Mari E Monti story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Alessandra Huynh. For the session, Adrian is wearing selected pieces from Giorgio Armani, Hugo Boss, Bazooka, Re de Mare, Valentino, Marc O’Polo, Ralph Lauren, Yasmin Naqvi, Eric Bompard, and Lee Jeans.

Discover more of the story shot in Venice, Como Lake, Normandy seaside, and Italian alps, below:

Suit Pants: Giorgio Armani
Shirt: Hugo Boss
Shoes: Bazooka
Suit Pants: Giorgio Armani
Shirt: Hugo Boss
Shoes: Bazooka
Suit Pants: Giorgio Armani
Shirt: Hugo Boss
Shoes: Bazooka
Suit Pants: Giorgio Armani
Shirt: Hugo Boss
Shoes: Bazooka
Suit: Giorgio Armani
Shirt: Hugo Boss
Coat: Vintage
Turtle Neck: Re de Mare
Pants: Valentino
Shoes: Marc O’Polo
Coat: Vintage
Turtle Neck: Re de Mare
Pants: Valentino
Shirt: Ralph Lauren
Pants, Shoes: Marc O’Polo
Turtle Neck: Eric Bompard
Trench Coat: Yasmin Naqvi
Turtle Neck: Eric Bompard
Trench Coat: Yasmin Naqvi
Pants: Valentino
Shoes: Marc O’Polo
Shirt : Ralph Lauren
Coat: Yasmin Naqvi
Shirt: Polo Ralph Lauren
Pants, Shoes: Marc O’Polo
Denim: Lee Jeans
Pants: Marc O’Polo
Denim: Lee Jeans
Suit Pants: Giorgio Armani

Photography, Styling, Art Direction: Alessandra Huynh @alessandra.huynh_ph, @atiashuynh
Model: Adrian Romanowski at Tank Agency

