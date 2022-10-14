MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Per Mari E Monti by Alessandra Huynh
Photographer Alessandra Huynh and model Adrian Romanowski team up for our latest exclusive story
The handsome Adrian Romanowski at Tank Agency stars in Per Mari E Monti story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Alessandra Huynh. For the session, Adrian is wearing selected pieces from Giorgio Armani, Hugo Boss, Bazooka, Re de Mare, Valentino, Marc O’Polo, Ralph Lauren, Yasmin Naqvi, Eric Bompard, and Lee Jeans.