Singer and actor Cha Eun-woo (Lee Dong-min) lands on the cover of W Korea Magazine‘s November 2022 edition lensed by fashion photographer Mok Jungwook. In charge of styling was Hyerim, with beauty from hair stylist Park Mihyung, and makeup artist Jeong Boyoung.

Photography © Mok Jungwook for W Korea, discover more at wkorea.com