Jordan Barrett is the Cover Star of L’OFFICIEL HOMMES Italia Fall 2022 Issue

Model Jordan Barrett takes the cover story of L’OFFICIEL HOMMES Italia Fall 2022 Issue titled The Next Menswear captured by fashion photographer Steve Harnacke. The fashion direction was the work of Giulio Martinelli, with casting direction by William Lhoest, movement direction by Gabriele Esposito, set design by Sofia Truppa and executive production by Viola Guerrieri. In charge of styling was Andrea Colace, with hair by Francesco Avolio and grooming by Claudia Malavasi. For the cover story, Barrett is wearing a full Prada look.

