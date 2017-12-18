MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Agustin Bruno by Roger Vekstein
The handsome Agustin Bruno at K Management stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session styled and captured by fashion photographer Roger Vekstein. For the session Agustin is wearing selected pieces from Zara, Angelo Salinni, Giuliano Bruno, Dr. Martens, and American Eagle.
Discover more of the story bellow:
Model: Agustin Bruno at K Management
Stylist & Photographer: Roger Vekstein – @rogerveksteinph
We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.