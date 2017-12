LAURIE HARDING FOR MMSCENE ISSUE 020 – COMING SOON!

Check out MMSCENE Magazine’s upcoming issue teaser cover featuring top model Laurie Harding with a shoot by Fashion Photographer and MMSCENE Magazine Art Director Igor Cvoro. In charge of styling was Stefano Guerrini, with grooming by Matteo Bartolini at Freelancer. Production is work of Katarina Djoric, with casting direction from Zarko Davinic.



For the teaser cover, Laurie is wearing an entire look from Prada Fall Winter 2017 Collection.

Photographer Igor Cvoro

Stylist Stefano Guerrini

Production Katarina Djoric

Casting Zarko Davinic

Grooming Matteo Bartolini at Freelancer

Stylist assistants Cristina Florence Galati, Carmen Anna Romano, Paolo Santangelo

Model Laurie Harding at I Love Models Management