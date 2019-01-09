MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Aldo by Aleksey Zubarev

Aldo

Fresh faced Aldo at Next Management builds up his portfolio with the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session captured and styled by fashion photographer Aleksey Zubarev.

For more of the story captured at Bedford Studio continue below:


Aldo

Aldo

Aldo

Aldo

Aldo

Aldo

Aldo

Aldo

Aldo

Aldo

Aldo

Aldo

Aldo

Photographer, Stylist: Aleksey Zubarev – @zubarevaleksey
Model: Aldo at Next Management
Location: Bedford Studio

