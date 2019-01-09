MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Aldo by Aleksey Zubarev
Fresh faced Aldo at Next Management builds up his portfolio with the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session captured and styled by fashion photographer Aleksey Zubarev.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For more of the story captured at Bedford Studio continue below:
Photographer, Stylist: Aleksey Zubarev – @zubarevaleksey
Model: Aldo at Next Management
Location: Bedford Studio
