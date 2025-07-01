Italian luxury menswear house Canali has appointed Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas as its global brand ambassador, with the partnership officially launching during the Wimbledon Championships. The collaboration represents Canali’s continued expansion into sports partnerships, following its previous association with FC Internazionale Milano.

Tsitsipas brings a distinctive presence to professional tennis through his playing style, which combines technical precision with artistic expression. The 26-year-old athlete from Athens has established himself as one of tennis’s most recognizable figures, known particularly for his one-handed backhand – a technique that fewer players employ in modern tennis. This shot requires exceptional timing and coordination, reflecting Tsitsipas’s preference for classical tennis fundamentals over conventional power-based strategies.

The Greek player’s approach to tennis emphasizes strategy and finesse. His game incorporates elements that prioritize placement and court positioning, drawing from traditional tennis principles while adapting to contemporary competitive demands. Tsitsipas has reached a career-high ATP ranking of No. 3 and has claimed multiple ATP titles, including victories at the ATP Finals and several Masters 1000 events.

Beyond his athletic achievements, Tsitsipas demonstrates interests in philosophy, photography, and travel. He frequently shares insights about personal development and maintains an active presence on social media platforms where he discusses topics ranging from tennis strategy to cultural observations. His educational background includes studies that reflect his intellectual curiosity about various subjects.

Stefano Canali, the company’s President and CEO, emphasized the alignment between Tsitsipas’s professional approach and the brand’s manufacturing philosophy. The partnership will feature Tsitsipas in advertising campaigns, editorial content, and brand events. Canali will create custom pieces for the tennis player that accommodate both formal occasions and athletic lifestyle requirements.

The collaboration includes plans for exclusive content showcasing how luxury menswear adapts to the demands of professional sports. Tsitsipas will wear Canali designs at various tennis tournaments and public appearances, demonstrating the versatility of the brand’s collections across different settings.

The partnership launches during Wimbledon – this timing allows Canali to introduce the collaboration during one of tennis’s most prestigious tournaments, where traditional dress codes and classic aesthetics remain prominent features of the event’s culture.