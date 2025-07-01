Discover Kolor Spring Summer 2026 Collection

Kolor introduced its Spring Summer 2026 collection under the direction of Taro Horiuchi. His first season with the brand focused on tailoring, structure, and deliberate irregularity. The garments adjusted familiar shapes with quiet precision, allowing each piece to shift slightly while holding its overall form. The collection approached design through small changes rather than dramatic departures, creating tension through construction.

The show used titles like time travel, chic humor, the hours, and the waves. These phrases set a tone rather than delivering a theme. The clothing followed this logic: measured, open, and responsive.

Tailoring served as the base. Horiuchi kept structure in place but introduced changes that disrupted symmetry. Collars slid off-center, lapels curved away from clean lines, and hemlines broke their expected alignment. The proportions stretched, dipped, or shifted, reshaping familiar garments without removing their identity.

Horiuchi didn’t treat design as a problem to solve. He created room for imbalance. Each shape carried intention but refused to settle. The garments moved with restraint. The tone stayed measured and slightly off-beat, like waves pushing against still water.

Details added humor without forcing irony. Jackets sat just off axis. Trousers folded in ways that didn’t repeat. Color combinations resisted logic. Construction drove the season forward. Horiuchi worked through precision, allowing material and technique to guide the shape of each garment. He didn’t treat form as fixed. Instead, he treated it as adjustable.

The show also reflected his background in structure and visual design. Horiuchi studied photography at Kingston University in London before turning to fashion. He earned his master’s degree from the Royal Academy of Fine Arts Antwerp in 2007. That same year, he received the Diesel Award at International Talent Support and produced a capsule collection distributed in 13 countries. He launched his own label in 2010 and followed it with the menswear brand th products in 2018.