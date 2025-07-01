TAAKK SS26 Explores Volume Through Material Innovation

TAAKK approaches SS26 by returning to its core methods, working through fabric, technique, and structure to build design from the inside out. The season develops through material experimentation, guided by precision and shaped by the brand’s ongoing process of construction.

The collection takes known silhouettes and adjusts their structure, letting subtle irregularities shift how the garments move and feel. Designer Takuya Morikawa places each piece within a space where control and disruption exist side by side, using fabric behavior and structural change to generate tension.

Experienced artisans support the process. TAAKK works with thread, dye, embroidery, and fabric treatment not as finishing steps but as central design tools. Repetition, testing, and reworking form the basis of the collection.

A finished piece may appear complete, but Morikawa sees only a fraction of the original idea made visible. What remains belongs to the process, the stages of testing and refinement that shaped the final result. That distance between concept and execution continues to drive his work.

Two textile approaches shape the Spring Summer 2026 season. The first expands on TAAKK’s sculptural embroidery. This season, embroidery no longer serves a decorative role. It builds surface and depth, altering shape and creating volume. Morikawa treats embroidery as structure, giving it physical presence and allowing it to shape how the garment interacts with space and movement.

The second direction deepens the development of gradient fabric. Known as a signature of the brand, this textile shifts beyond color into new structural transitions. Broadcloth becomes pinstriped suiting. Tailored fabrics soften into shirting cotton. The garment evolves along a single surface, changing function mid-form. These transitions question categories and reshape the way clothing behaves.

For Morikawa, the act of making remains central. Innovation exists in the process, not as an endpoint. Material transformation opens new paths to explore form and purpose. Each change brings the design closer to the foundation of the work where structure, fabric, and method give shape to the idea of creation itself.