JUUN.J Presents “BOY-ISH” for Spring Summer 2026

JUUN.J introduced its Spring Summer 2026 collection, BOY-ISH, at Paris Fashion Week with a show held at Palais de Tokyo. The concept centered on the way young people approach dressing, those awkward, early attempts at style that often lead to unexpected combinations. Creative Director Jung Wook-jun used these moments as material, reshaping them into a series of precise, structured looks.

The collection worked through contrast. JUUN.J combined raw denim with formal suiting, exaggerated volumes with tailored lines. Oversized tops paired with sharply cut trousers. The pieces didn’t aim for balance; they built tension through shape and scale. The designer placed control inside asymmetry, letting each silhouette develop its own rhythm.

A clean white space at Palais de Tokyo framed the presentation. JUUN.J anchored the color story in navy, then extended it into black, khaki, red-brown, and royal blue. These tones nodded to classic menswear while folding in codes drawn from streetwear. The palette moved easily between formal and casual without flattening either.

Fabric choices helped define the structure of each look. Wool suiting added clarity and shape. Denim and leather introduced weight and edge. Cotton blends offered softness where needed. Each fabric kept its texture visible and active.

Jung Wook-jun described the project as rooted in error, those moments when an outfit feels wrong, yet somehow works. He took that energy and translated it into pieces that carry intention without losing the feeling of unpredictability.

BOY-ISH continued JUUN.J’s focus on gender-fluid tailoring and refined construction. This season added looseness to the silhouette, creating space within the strictness of the cuts. The collection explored volume by extending sleeves, dropping waists, and stretching jackets. The results stayed grounded in tailoring, even as the proportions shifted.

Casting and styling treated collection with the same approach. JUUN.J built both lines around the same structural logic, creating continuity across the collection without repetition. The emphasis stayed on form and proportion, allowing the garments to speak through shape rather than category.