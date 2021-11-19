MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Alejandro Carrascosa by Remi Pyrdol

The handsome Alejandro Carrascosa at Wilhelmina Models stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Remi Pyrdol at See Management. In charge of styling was Julissa Cisneros, with art direction from Stephanie Shoemaker, and production by Delaney Kai at See Management. In charge of grooming was beauty artist Walton Nunez at See Management. Photo assistance by Ricky Jackson.

For the story Alejandro is wearing selected pieces from Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Adidas Originals, Dr. Martens, Uniqlo, Balenciaga, Nike, Nanushka, Polo Ralph Lauren, Converse, Marni, Burberry, Acne Studios, Dickies, Jacquemus, Hanes X Supreme, Bottega Veneta, Raf Simons, Loewe, and Clarks.

Photographer: Remi Pyrdol at See Management – @seemanagement

Art Director: Stephanie Shoemaker

Stylist: Julissa Cisneros

Groomer: Walton Nunez at See Management

Producer: Delaney Kai at See Management

Model: Alejandro Carrascosa at Wilhelmina Models – @alexcarrascosa

Photo Assistant: Ricky Jackson