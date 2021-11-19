in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, See Management, Wilhelmina Models

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Alejandro Carrascosa by Remi Pyrdol

Photographer Remi Pyrdol and stylist Julissa Cisneros team up for our latest exclusive story

Alejandro Carrascosa
Blazer RALPH LAUREN PURPLE LABEL
Trousers ADIDAS ORIGINALS

The handsome Alejandro Carrascosa at Wilhelmina Models stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Remi Pyrdol at See Management. In charge of styling was Julissa Cisneros, with art direction from Stephanie Shoemaker, and production by Delaney Kai at See Management. In charge of grooming was beauty artist Walton Nunez at See Management. Photo assistance by Ricky Jackson.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the story Alejandro is wearing selected pieces from Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Adidas Originals, Dr. Martens, Uniqlo, Balenciaga, Nike, Nanushka, Polo Ralph Lauren, Converse, Marni, Burberry, Acne Studios, Dickies, Jacquemus, Hanes X Supreme, Bottega Veneta, Raf Simons, Loewe, and Clarks.

Alejandro Carrascosa
Blazer, Vest RALPH LAUREN PURPLE LABEL
Trousers BALENCIAGA
Alejandro Carrascosa
Shirt NANUSHKA
Tank POLO RALPH LAUREN
Jewelry STYLIST’S OWN
Alejandro Carrascosa
Sweater MARNI
Trousers BURBERRY
Socks UNIQLO
Shoes NIKE
Alejandro Carrascosa
Coat ACNE STUDIOS
Trousers DICKIES
Alejandro Carrascosa
Coat JACQUEMUS
Shirt UNIQLO
Trousers MARNI
Remi Pyrdol
Shirt BOTTEGA VENETA
Trousers RAF SIMONS
Remi Pyrdol
Jacket BALENCIAGA
Sweater NIKE
Trousers LOEWE
Boots CLARKS
Remi Pyrdol
Blazer, Vest RALPH LAUREN PURPLE LABEL
Trousers BALENCIAGA
Shoes Nike
Remi Pyrdol
Coat ACNE STUDIOS
Trousers DICKIES
Shoes NIKE
Remi Pyrdol
Sweater MARNI
Trousers BURBERRY
Socks UNIQLO
Shoes NIKE
Remi Pyrdol
Shirt BOTTEGA VENETA
Trousers RAF SIMONS
Shoes DR. MARTENS

Photographer: Remi Pyrdol at See Management – @seemanagement
Art Director: Stephanie Shoemaker
Stylist: Julissa Cisneros
Groomer: Walton Nunez at See Management
Producer: Delaney Kai at See Management
Model: Alejandro Carrascosa at Wilhelmina Models – @alexcarrascosa
Photo Assistant: Ricky Jackson

editorialsexclusiveMMSCENE STYLEPortfolio updates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Liam Powers

Liam Powers Poses in Calvin Klein Fall Winter 2021 Sportswear Looks

Discover SANDRO Spring Summer 2022 Collection