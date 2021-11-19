Discover SANDRO Spring Summer 2022 Collection

French fashion house SANDRO presented the Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection during the Paris Fashion Week with a digital lookbook. The collection goes back to the label’s urban Parisian roots, focusing on a streetwear attire. The star of the lookbook is Lucan Song captured by photography duo Lola & Pani with styling from Jerome Andre.

The pieces embody label’s very own version of normcore resulting in understated chic menswear. Collection’s knitwear and colour palette bring a sophisticated late 60s menswear sentiment to the table.

Discover all the collection looks below: