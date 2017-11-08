MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Alex Poses for Alexander Ermakov

Alexander Ermakov

Discover the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session featuring the handsome Alex at Desired Model Management captured by fashion photographer Alexander Ermakov. In charge of styling was Ekaterina Zhigalova, with art direction from Maxim Vogel.

For the session Alex is wearing selected pieces from the likes of Tous, Zara, Thom Browne, Comptoir GL, Salvatore Ferragamo, Brunello Cuchinell, Shine Original, Guess, Rocco P, and Joseph. To see more of the story continue bellow:


Alexander Ermakov

Jacket and trousers: Comptoir GL
Shoes: Brunello Cuchinell

Alexander Ermakov

Сravat: Tous
T-shirt: Zara
Vest: Thom Browne
Pants: Comptoir GL
Sneakers: Salvatore Ferragamo

Alexander Ermakov

Sweater: Shine Original
Pants: Guess
Sandals: Rocco P

Alexander Ermakov

Pants: Joseph
Vest: Thom Browne

Alexander Ermakov

Сravat: Tous
T-shirt: Zara
Vest: Thom Browne
Pants: Comptoir GL
Sneakers: Salvatore Ferragamo

Alexander Ermakov

Pants: Joseph
Vest: Thom Browne

Alexander Ermakov

Jacket and trousers: Comptoir GL
Shoes: Brunello Cuchinell

Alexander Ermakov

Sweater: Shine Original
Pants: Guess
Sandals: Rocco P

Alexander Ermakov

Сravat: Tous
T-shirt: Zara
Vest: Thom Browne
Pants: Comptoir GL
Sneakers: Salvatore Ferragamo

Alexander Ermakov

Pants: Joseph
Vest: Thom Browne

Alexander Ermakov

Jacket and trousers: Comptoir GL
Shoes: Brunello Cuchinell

Alexander Ermakov

Alexander Ermakov

Сravat: Tous
T-shirt: Zara
Vest: Thom Browne
Pants: Comptoir GL
Sneakers: Salvatore Ferragamo

Alexander Ermakov

Sweater: Shine Original
Pants: Guess
Sandals: Rocco P

Alexander Ermakov

Pants: Joseph
Vest: Thom Browne

Alexander Ermakov

Сravat: Tous
T-shirt: Zara
Vest: Thom Browne
Pants: Comptoir GL
Sneakers: Salvatore Ferragamo

Alexander Ermakov

Pants: Joseph
Vest: Thom Browne

Model: Alex at Desired Model Management – www.desiredmm.com
Stylist: Ekaterina Zhigalova
Art Director: Maxim Vogel
Photographer: Alexander Ermakov – @amermakov

