MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Alex Poses for Alexander Ermakov
Discover the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session featuring the handsome Alex at Desired Model Management captured by fashion photographer Alexander Ermakov. In charge of styling was Ekaterina Zhigalova, with art direction from Maxim Vogel.
For the session Alex is wearing selected pieces from the likes of Tous, Zara, Thom Browne, Comptoir GL, Salvatore Ferragamo, Brunello Cuchinell, Shine Original, Guess, Rocco P, and Joseph. To see more of the story continue bellow:
Jacket and trousers: Comptoir GL
Shoes: Brunello Cuchinell
Сravat: Tous
T-shirt: Zara
Sweater: Shine Original
Pants: Guess
Sandals: Rocco P
Pants: Joseph
Pants: Joseph
Sweater: Shine Original
Pants: Guess
Sandals: Rocco P
Pants: Joseph
Sweater: Shine Original
Pants: Guess
Sandals: Rocco P
Pants: Joseph
Pants: Joseph
Model: Alex at Desired Model Management – www.desiredmm.com
Stylist: Ekaterina Zhigalova
Art Director: Maxim Vogel
Photographer: Alexander Ermakov – @amermakov
