Cameron Dallas Models Daniel Wellington Holiday 2017 Collection

Discover Daniel Wellington‘s Holiday 2017 menswear campaign featuring top model Cameron Dallas captured by fashion photographer Andrew Yee at Atelier Management. In charge of styling was Karin Smeds at Link Details, with set design from Wilda Winclair at The Talent Group.

Hair styling is work of Ali Pirzadeh at CLM UK, with makeup from beauty artist Ignacio Alonso at Link Details, and manicure by nail technician Frida Selkirk. For more of the campaign continue bellow:





Images courtesy of Atelier Management – www.ateliermanagement.com