MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Alex Fasseas by Mark Arroyo

Fashion photographer Mark Arroyo at ARROYOWORKS! captured the handsome Alex Fasseas at The Boys Model Management for the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session. In charge of styling was Giulia Nunnari.

For the story Alex is wearing selected pieces from Reiss, JCrew, Paul Smith, Berscha, Zara, and Topman.

Discover more of the session captured at East Village in New York below:





Photographer: Mark Arroyo at ARROYOWORKS! – www.arroyoworks.com

Model: Alex Fasseas at The Boys NY

Stylist: Giulia Nunnari

Location: East Village, New York, NY