in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Alex Fasseas by Mark Arroyo

Discover our latest exclusive story featuring the handsome Alex Fasseas

Alex Fasseas

Fashion photographer Mark Arroyo at ARROYOWORKS! captured the handsome Alex Fasseas at The Boys Model Management for the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session. In charge of styling was Giulia Nunnari.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the story Alex is wearing selected pieces from Reiss, JCrew, Paul Smith, Berscha, Zara, and Topman.

Discover more of the session captured at East Village in New York below:


Alex Fasseas

Alex Fasseas

Alex Fasseas

Alex Fasseas

Alex Fasseas

Alex Fasseas

Alex Fasseas

Alex Fasseas

Alex Fasseas

Alex Fasseas

Alex Fasseas

Alex Fasseas

Alex Fasseas

Alex Fasseas

Photographer: Mark Arroyo at ARROYOWORKS! – www.arroyoworks.com
Model: Alex Fasseas at The Boys NY
Stylist: Giulia Nunnari
Location: East Village, New York, NY

exclusivePortfolio updatesPortraits

What do you think?

2 points
Upvote Downvote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

LAZOSCHMIDL

LAZOSCHMIDL Fall Winter 2019 Fanzine by Adrian Gonzalez-Cohen
Oscar

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Óscar Johanson by Alex Piñero