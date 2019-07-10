LAZOSCHMIDL Fall Winter 2019 Fanzine by Adrian Gonzalez-Cohen

Fashion photographer Adrian González-Cohen captured the cover story of LAZOSCHMIDL‘s Fall Winter 2019 Unpublished Material #9 fanzine. In charge of hair styling and grooming was beauty artist Kota Suizu. Casting direction by Emilie Åström, with movement direction from Ryan Chappell. Photo assistance by Benjamin Coppola.

“Enfant terrible and editor-in-chief of celebrated Buffalo Zine, Adrian González-Cohen recontextualizes glamorous posing from the pages of ELLE and Harper’s Bazaar performed by hunky men – including wigs and a wind machine.“

The fanzine is limited to 100 copies, only available on lazoschmidl.com