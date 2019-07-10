in Editorial, Magazines, Menswear

LAZOSCHMIDL Fall Winter 2019 Fanzine by Adrian Gonzalez-Cohen

Discover LAZOSCHMIDL’s FW19 Unpublished Material #9 fanzine captured by Adrian Gonzalez-Cohen

LAZOSCHMIDL
Photography © Adrian González-Cohen for LAZOSCHMIDL

Fashion photographer Adrian González-Cohen captured the cover story of LAZOSCHMIDL‘s Fall Winter 2019 Unpublished Material #9 fanzine. In charge of hair styling and grooming was beauty artist Kota Suizu. Casting direction by Emilie Åström, with movement direction from Ryan Chappell. Photo assistance by Benjamin Coppola.

Enfant terrible and editor-in-chief of celebrated Buffalo Zine, Adrian González-Cohen recontextualizes glamorous posing from the pages of ELLE and Harper’s Bazaar performed by hunky men – including wigs and a wind machine.

LAZOSCHMIDL
Photography © Adrian González-Cohen for LAZOSCHMIDL
LAZOSCHMIDL
Photography © Adrian González-Cohen for LAZOSCHMIDL
LAZOSCHMIDL
Photography © Adrian González-Cohen for LAZOSCHMIDL
LAZOSCHMIDL
Photography © Adrian González-Cohen for LAZOSCHMIDL
LAZOSCHMIDL
Photography © Adrian González-Cohen for LAZOSCHMIDL
LAZOSCHMIDL
Photography © Adrian González-Cohen for LAZOSCHMIDL
LAZOSCHMIDL
Photography © Adrian González-Cohen for LAZOSCHMIDL
LAZOSCHMIDL
Photography © Adrian González-Cohen for LAZOSCHMIDL
LAZOSCHMIDL
Photography © Adrian González-Cohen for LAZOSCHMIDL
LAZOSCHMIDL
Photography © Adrian González-Cohen for LAZOSCHMIDL
LAZOSCHMIDL
Photography © Adrian González-Cohen for LAZOSCHMIDL
LAZOSCHMIDL
Photography © Adrian González-Cohen for LAZOSCHMIDL
LAZOSCHMIDL
Photography © Adrian González-Cohen for LAZOSCHMIDL
LAZOSCHMIDL
Photography © Adrian González-Cohen for LAZOSCHMIDL
LAZOSCHMIDL
Photography © Adrian González-Cohen for LAZOSCHMIDL

The fanzine is limited to 100 copies, only available on lazoschmidl.com

Menswear

What do you think?

3 points
Upvote Downvote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Artem Shumov

Rassel Models Artem Shumov Spring Summer 2020 Collection
Alex Fasseas

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Alex Fasseas by Mark Arroyo