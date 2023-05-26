MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Echo From Another Time by Verónica Sanson

Fashion photographer Verónica Sanson captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled Echo From Another Time featuring the handsome Alvaro Silveira represented by Elite Barcelona. In charge of styling was Andrea Jimenez, assisted by José Caraballo, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Aroa Franco. Photo assistance by Tatiana Riofrio.

For the story Alvaro is wearing selected pieces from Coret Studio, Primark, Bershka, Zara, Corvus, Fran Solano, Meller, Dickies, Pedro Juan Glez, and Ray Ban.

Photographer: Verónica Sanson – @veronicaesanson

Stylist: Andrea Jimenez

Beauty Artist: Aroa Franco

Model: Alvaro Silveira at Elite Barcelona

Photography Assistant: Tatiana Riofrio

Styling Assistant: José Caraballo