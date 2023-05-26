in Editorial, ELITE Models, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Echo From Another Time by Verónica Sanson

Model Alvaro Silveira stars in our latest exclusive story captured by photographer Verónica Sanson

Verónica Sanson

Fashion photographer Verónica Sanson captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled Echo From Another Time featuring the handsome Alvaro Silveira represented by Elite Barcelona. In charge of styling was Andrea Jimenez, assisted by José Caraballo, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Aroa Franco. Photo assistance by Tatiana Riofrio.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the story Alvaro is wearing selected pieces from Coret Studio, Primark, Bershka, Zara, Corvus, Fran Solano, Meller, Dickies, Pedro Juan Glez, and Ray Ban.

Verónica Sanson
Top: Fran Solano
Verónica Sanson
Top, Trousers: Fran Solano / Sunglasses: Meller
Verónica Sanson
Top, Vest: Fran Solano / Trousers: Zara
Verónica Sanson
Top: Coret Studio / Trousers: Primark / Shoes: Bershka
Alvaro Silveira
Shirt: Zara / Trousers: Corvus
Alvaro Silveira
Shirt: Dickies
Alvaro Silveira
Top, Trousers: Fran Solano / Sunglasses: Meller
Alvaro Silveira
Top: Coret Studio
Alvaro Silveira
Shirt: Dickies
Alvaro Silveira
Top, Vest: Fran Solano
Alvaro Silveira
Shirt: Dickies / Trousers: Pedro Juan Glez / Glasses: Ray Ban
Alvaro Silveira
Top: Coret Studio / Trousers: Primark / Shoes: Bershka

Photographer: Verónica Sanson – @veronicaesanson
Stylist: Andrea Jimenez
Beauty Artist: Aroa Franco
Model: Alvaro Silveira at Elite Barcelona
Photography Assistant: Tatiana Riofrio
Styling Assistant: José Caraballo

