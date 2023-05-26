Discover OUR LEGACY WORK SHOP & STÜSSY VOL. 6

Our Legacy Work Shop and Stüssy reunite for the sixth volume of their collaboration to create collections using leftover fabrics and recycled clothing. This collection includes oversized double-breasted linen suits, co-branded mesh hats, hooded sweatshirts and t-shirts, striped button-down shirts, and beach essentials. Customarily, the collection also consists of reimagined wardrobe staples presented in a muted color palette and accented with creative color usage. Fashion photographer Jack Bool captured the campaign featuring models Lua, Landon and Nas. Styling is work of Landon Ebeling.