Menswear, Spring Summer 2023 Campaign

Discover OUR LEGACY WORK SHOP & STÜSSY VOL. 6

Photographer Jack Bool captured the latest Our Legacy Work Shop & Stüssy campaign

OUR LEGACY WORK SHOP
©OUR LEGACY/STÜSSY, Photography by Jack Bool

Our Legacy Work Shop and Stüssy reunite for the sixth volume of their collaboration to create collections using leftover fabrics and recycled clothing. This collection includes oversized double-breasted linen suits, co-branded mesh hats, hooded sweatshirts and t-shirts, striped button-down shirts, and beach essentials. Customarily, the collection also consists of reimagined wardrobe staples presented in a muted color palette and accented with creative color usage. Fashion photographer Jack Bool captured the campaign featuring models Lua, Landon and Nas. Styling is work of Landon Ebeling.

Verónica Sanson

Christian Oita

