MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Urban Soul by Rene Funk

In the heart of the vibrant city of São Paulo, Brazil, renowned photographer Rene Funk set out to create a fashion editorial that captures the essence of the city through the unique gaze of charismatic model Warley Dias, from Sensorial Models and Ford Models Brasil agencies. Together with stylist Carlo Leon, they embarked on a journey to highlight the urban style and genuine beauty of the model.

They selected iconic locations such as the emblematic Paulista Avenue, the iconic MASP Museum, and the charming Trianon Park to serve as the backdrop for this visual expression. Rene immersed himself in the bustling streets, capturing the energy and authenticity of Warley, who became the face and soul of the editorial. This editorial, titled “Urban Soul,” became a celebration of the model’s individuality and sincerity, focusing on highlighting his charisma and unique style in São Paulo’s vibrant scenery.

Photographer: Rene Funk – @rene.funk_

Stylist: Carlo León

Model: Warley Dias at Ford Models Brasil and Sensorial Models

Creative Writer: Fabrizio Ricciardi