The promising new face Amadou Soumaïla represented by Towanda Models stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive feature captured by fashion photographer Ferran Casanova. In charge of styling was Cristian Betancurt.

For the session Amadou is wearing jeans from Zara, swimsuit by Turbo, and shirt and tanktop by Diesel.

Photographer: Ferran Casanova – @ferran_casanova

Style: Cristian Betancurt

Skincare: Arolab Organic

Model: Amadou Soumaïla at Towanda Models