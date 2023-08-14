NCT Member Taeyong Covers Elle Korea September 2023 Issue

NCT member Taeyong takes the cover of Elle Korea Magazine‘s September 2023 edition captured by fashion photographer Yoon Ji Yong. In charge of styling was Kim Youngjin, with set design from Park Jooyoung, and art direction by Lee Sojeong. Beauty is work of hair stylist Han Songhee, and makeup artist Ahn Songeun. For the covers k-pop star is wearing selected pieces from Loewe.

South Korean boy band NCT, under SM Entertainment, announced their fourth full-length album, named ‘Golden Age,’ which is set to be released on August 28th. Twenty members under the NCT umbrella, from NCT 127, NCT Dream and WayV, will come together for this project. The album promises to provide a one-of-a-kind musical experience, showing a myriad of combinations, transformations, and limitless synergies that fans all around the world are looking forward to. The album features ten tracks, including the group song ‘Golden Age‘ and single ‘Baggy Jeans,’ which was created in collaboration with members Taeyong, Ten, Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Mark.

About the new NCT album, Taeyong said “I think this album itself will evoke nostalgia for the team NCT. I want to start preparing for performances as soon as possible.” He also talked about his experiences traveling and performing around the globe “Being able to encounter various cultures is a truly enriching experience. Through various experiences, my fears of trying new things have disappeared, and the scope of the music I envision has broadened significantly. I’ve also developed the ability to empathize with people.“

Photography © Yoon Ji Yong for Elle Korea, read more at elle.co.kr