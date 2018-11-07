MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Andre Lamone & Franco Pascali by Chris Fucile

Chris Fucile

Fashion photographer Chris Fucile captured Afternoon in Pershing exclusive story for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring Andre Lamone and Franco Pascali both represented by Next Model Management. Styling is work of Janet Gomez.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from H&M, ZED, Magill LA, Gucci, Uniqlo, Maison the Faux, Nike, Pour Les Gens, and Converse. Discover more of the story below:


Chris Fucile

Shirt: Magill LA
Pants: Maison the Faux
Shoes: Model’s own

Chris Fucile

Shirt: Pour Les Gens
Pants, Denim Coat: ZED
Shoes: Converse

Chris Fucile

Turtleneck: Uniqlo
Shirt: Magill LA

Chris Fucile

Turtleneck: H&M
Shirt: ZED
Pants: Magill LA

Chris Fucile

Franco:
Denim coat: ZED
Jacket: Maison the Faux
Shoes: model’s own
Andre:
Shirt: Magill LA
Pants: Maison the Faux
Shoes: Model’s own

Chris Fucile

Shirt: Vintage
Pants: ZED
Shoes: NIKE

Chris Fucile

Shirt: Pour Les Gens
Pants, Denim Coat: ZED
Shoes: Converse

Chris Fucile

Franco:
Turtleneck: H&M
Jacket, Shirt: ZED
Pants: Magill LA
Shoes: Gucci
Andre:
Turtleneck: Uniqlo
Shirt: Magill LA
Pants: Model’s Own
Shoes: H&M

Chris Fucile

Shirt: Vintage
Pants: ZED

Chris Fucile

Denim coat: ZED
Jacket: Maison the Faux

Chris Fucile

Shirt: Pour Les Gens
Pants, Denim Coat: ZED

Photographer: Chris Fucile – @chrisfucilephotography
Stylist: Janet Gomez
Makeup Artist: Tina Beaupre
Models: Andre Lamone, Franco Pascali at Next Models

