MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Andre Lamone & Franco Pascali by Chris Fucile
Fashion photographer Chris Fucile captured Afternoon in Pershing exclusive story for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring Andre Lamone and Franco Pascali both represented by Next Model Management. Styling is work of Janet Gomez.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the session models are wearing selected pieces from H&M, ZED, Magill LA, Gucci, Uniqlo, Maison the Faux, Nike, Pour Les Gens, and Converse. Discover more of the story below:
Shirt: Magill LA
Pants: Maison the Faux
Shoes: Model’s own
Shirt: Pour Les Gens
Pants, Denim Coat: ZED
Shoes: Converse
Turtleneck: Uniqlo
Shirt: Magill LA
Turtleneck: H&M
Shirt: ZED
Pants: Magill LA
Franco:
Denim coat: ZED
Jacket: Maison the Faux
Shoes: model’s own
Andre:
Shirt: Magill LA
Pants: Maison the Faux
Shoes: Model’s own
Shirt: Vintage
Pants: ZED
Shoes: NIKE
Shirt: Pour Les Gens
Pants, Denim Coat: ZED
Shoes: Converse
Franco:
Turtleneck: H&M
Jacket, Shirt: ZED
Pants: Magill LA
Shoes: Gucci
Andre:
Turtleneck: Uniqlo
Shirt: Magill LA
Pants: Model’s Own
Shoes: H&M
Shirt: Vintage
Pants: ZED
Denim coat: ZED
Jacket: Maison the Faux
Shirt: Pour Les Gens
Pants, Denim Coat: ZED
Photographer: Chris Fucile – @chrisfucilephotography
Stylist: Janet Gomez
Makeup Artist: Tina Beaupre
Models: Andre Lamone, Franco Pascali at Next Models
