6 Outerwear Trends to Try This Winter

Pin 0 Shares



As the weather slowly changes, it’s finally time to wear your favorite outerwear pieces. This season, cozy and warm jackets are on the top of our list. From plaid to military and from puffer to shearling, we selected the 6 outerwear trends from the men’s fashion weeks in London, Paris and Milan.

RELATED: FALL WINTER 2018.19 COLLECTIONS

Discover MMSCENE Magazine‘s favourite trends after the jump:

Marcelo Burlon

1. Shearling

A shearling jacket will last you a lifetime and keep you warm during the cold winter months. This season’s best shearling jackets were at Hermes, Belstaff and Philipp Plein.

Y-3

2. Puffer

Few items keep you as warm during the winter months as a puffer jacket. Play safe with black, or try on some neons and prints.

Wooyoungmi

3. Plaid

This season plaid was a key player on the runways. From classic neutral tones to vibrant colours, plaid is surely here to stay.

Sankuanz

4. Military

From camo accents and flight jackets, to military overcoats, this season military is a wardrobe essential.

Junya Watanabe Men

5. Technical jacket

The technical outerwear is certainly here to stay – from Balenciaga’s puffer jackets, to workwear inspired ones at Junya Watanabe.

Y/Project

6. Oversize

Oversize style is back, and in a big way. Beside that it’s comfy, it allows you to add as many layers you can. One thing is sure – you won’t be cold this winter.