MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Follow Me I’m Famous by Jose Martinez

Photographer Jose Martinez and stylist Pedro Perez team up for our latest exclusive story

Jose Martinez

The handsome Andreas Athanasopoulos, represented by Sight Management, star in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature titled Follow Me I’m Famous captured by fashion photographer Jose Martinez. In charge of styling was Pedro Perez, with beauty from hair stylist Max Mendez, and makeup artist Raffaele Romagnoli.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session, Andreas is wearing selected pieces from Celine, Kenzo, D&G, Versace, and Mateo Velasquez.

Jose Martinez
Jacket Celine / Underwear D&G / Trousers Mateo Velasquez / Boots Celine
Jose Martinez
Total look Celine
Jose Martinez
Total look Mateo Velasquez
Jose Martinez
Jacket Celine
Andreas Athanasopoulos
Jacket Celine
Andreas Athanasopoulos
Total look Versace
Andreas Athanasopoulos
Sunglasses Celine
Andreas Athanasopoulos
Total Look Kenzo
Andreas Athanasopoulos
Total look Celine
Andreas Athanasopoulos
Jacket Mateo Velasquez

Photographer Jose Martinez – @josemartinezphoto
Stylist Pedro Perez – @pe_perez
Makeup Artist Raffaele Romagnoli – @_raffaeleromagnoli
Hair Stylist Max Mendez – @maxmoodhair
Model Andreas Athanasopoulos at Sight Management – @at.andreas, @sightmanagement

