MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Follow Me I’m Famous by Jose Martinez

The handsome Andreas Athanasopoulos, represented by Sight Management, star in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature titled Follow Me I’m Famous captured by fashion photographer Jose Martinez. In charge of styling was Pedro Perez, with beauty from hair stylist Max Mendez, and makeup artist Raffaele Romagnoli.

For the session, Andreas is wearing selected pieces from Celine, Kenzo, D&G, Versace, and Mateo Velasquez.

Photographer Jose Martinez – @josemartinezphoto

Stylist Pedro Perez – @pe_perez

Makeup Artist Raffaele Romagnoli – @_raffaeleromagnoli

Hair Stylist Max Mendez – @maxmoodhair

Model Andreas Athanasopoulos at Sight Management – @at.andreas, @sightmanagement