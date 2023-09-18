MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Follow Me I’m Famous by Jose Martinez

The handsome Andreas Athanasopoulos, represented by Sight Management, star in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature titled Follow Me I’m Famous captured by fashion photographer Jose Martinez. In charge of styling was Pedro Perez, with beauty from hair stylist Max Mendez, and makeup artist Raffaele Romagnoli.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the session, Andreas is wearing selected pieces from Celine, Kenzo, D&G, Versace, and Mateo Velasquez.
Photographer Jose Martinez – @josemartinezphoto
Stylist Pedro Perez – @pe_perez
Makeup Artist Raffaele Romagnoli – @_raffaeleromagnoli
Hair Stylist Max Mendez – @maxmoodhair
Model Andreas Athanasopoulos at Sight Management – @at.andreas, @sightmanagement