MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Andrey Legkih by Aleksey Zubarev

Andrey Legkih

Fashion photographer Aleksey Zubarev shares exclusively with MMSCENE PORTRAITS his latest story titled Border featuring the handsome Andrey Legkih represented by Aurora Model Management.

For more of the session captured in Open Studio continue below:


Andrey Legkih

Andrey Legkih

Andrey Legkih

Andrey Legkih

Andrey Legkih

Andrey Legkih

Andrey Legkih

Andrey Legkih

Andrey Legkih

Andrey Legkih

Andrey Legkih

Andrey Legkih

Andrey Legkih

Andrey Legkih

Andrey Legkih

Andrey Legkih

Model: Andrey Legkih at Aurora Model Management
Photographer, Stylist: Aleksey Zubarev – @zubarevaleksey
Location: Open Studio

