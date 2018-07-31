MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Andrey Legkih by Aleksey Zubarev
Fashion photographer Aleksey Zubarev shares exclusively with MMSCENE PORTRAITS his latest story titled Border featuring the handsome Andrey Legkih represented by Aurora Model Management.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For more of the session captured in Open Studio continue below:
Model: Andrey Legkih at Aurora Model Management
Photographer, Stylist: Aleksey Zubarev – @zubarevaleksey
Location: Open Studio
