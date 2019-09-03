MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Anthony Agapit by Kevin Felicianne

The handsome Anthony Agapit at M Management Paris stars in Caribbean Blue story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Kevin Felicianne. Beauty is work of makeup artist Lorandy.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
In charge of styling was Gregory Assad, who for the session selected pieces from top brands such as Berluti, Valentino, Tom Ford, Gucci, Robert Geller, Acne Studios, and Yohji Yamamoto.
Discover more of the story below:
TOP BY VALENTINO
TROUSERS BY TOM FORD
SHOES BY GUCCI
TOTAL LOOK BY BERLUTI
TOP BY ROBERT GELLER
MASK BY STYLIST
TOTAL LOOK BY BERLUTI
TOP BY ACNE STUDIOS
MASK BY STYLIST
TOP BY YOHJI YAMAMOTO
TOTAL LOOK BY BERLUTI
TOP BY ACNE STUDIOS
SHOES BY GUCCI
MASK BY STYLIST
Photographer: Kevin Felicianne –@kevin09.12
Stylist: Gregory Assad
Makeup Artist: Lorandy
Model: Anthony Agapit at M Management Paris
Comments
Loading…
Comments
0 comments