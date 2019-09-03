in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Anthony Agapit by Kevin Felicianne

Discover Caribbean Blue exclusive story featuring Anthony Agapit at M Management

The handsome Anthony Agapit at M Management Paris stars in Caribbean Blue story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Kevin Felicianne. Beauty is work of makeup artist Lorandy.

In charge of styling was Gregory Assad, who for the session selected pieces from top brands such as Berluti, Valentino, Tom Ford, Gucci, Robert Geller, Acne Studios, and Yohji Yamamoto.

TOP BY VALENTINO
TROUSERS BY TOM FORD
SHOES BY GUCCI

TOTAL LOOK BY BERLUTI

TOP BY ROBERT GELLER
MASK BY STYLIST

TOTAL LOOK BY BERLUTI

TOP BY ACNE STUDIOS
MASK BY STYLIST

TOP BY YOHJI YAMAMOTO

TOTAL LOOK BY BERLUTI

TOP BY ACNE STUDIOS
SHOES BY GUCCI
MASK BY STYLIST

Photographer: Kevin Felicianne –@kevin09.12
Stylist: Gregory Assad
Makeup Artist: Lorandy
Model: Anthony Agapit at M Management Paris

