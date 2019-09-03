Fashion photographer Elaine Constantine captured MSGM‘s Fall Winter 2019.20 advertising campaign starring Kirill Astashev, Grace Musase, and Mitchell Gorthy. In charge of styling was Robbie Spencer, with creative direction from Massimo Giorgetti, and casting direction by Barbara Nicoli & Leila Ananna.

“Laughter, love, togetherness, under a clear blue sky. Coinciding with MSGM’s 10th anniversary, the Fall/Winter 2019 campaign is a quintessentially-MSGM manifesto, styled by Robbie Spencer and lensed by Elaine Constantine on London’s rooftops, under Massimo Giorgetti’s Creative Direction.“

