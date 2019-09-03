in Advertising Campaigns, Fall Winter 2019.20 Campaigns, Menswear, Robbie Spencer

Kirill Astashev, Grace Musase & Mitchell Gorthy Model MSGM FW19 Looks

MSGM’s Fall Winter 2019 campaign is a vibrant portrait of youth lensed by Elaine Constantine

MSGM
Photography © Elaine Constantine for MSGM

Fashion photographer Elaine Constantine captured MSGM‘s Fall Winter 2019.20 advertising campaign starring Kirill Astashev, Grace Musase, and Mitchell Gorthy. In charge of styling was Robbie Spencer, with creative direction from Massimo Giorgetti, and casting direction by Barbara Nicoli & Leila Ananna.

Laughter, love, togetherness, under a clear blue sky. Coinciding with MSGM’s 10th anniversary, the Fall/Winter 2019 campaign is a quintessentially-MSGM manifesto, styled by Robbie Spencer and lensed by Elaine Constantine on London’s rooftops, under Massimo Giorgetti’s Creative Direction.

Discover more of MSGM’s Fall Winter 2019 campaign on our DESIGNSCENE.NET

