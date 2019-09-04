Bill Skarsgård Stars in Esquire Singapore September 2019 Cover Story

IT‘s “Pennywise” Bill Skarsgård takes the cover story of Esquire Singapore‘s September 2019 edition captured by fashion photographer Michael Schwartz at Atelier Management. In charge of styling was Fabio Immediato, with grooming from Thom Priano & Claudia Lake at Contact NYC.
Esquire Singapore – www.esquiresg.com
Photographer: Michael Schwartz at Atelier Management – www.ateliermanagement.com
Stylist: Fabio Immediato
Grooming: Thom Priano & Claudia Lake / Contact NYC
Actor: Bill Skarsgård
