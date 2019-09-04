in Atelier Management, Covers, Editorial, Entertainment, Magazines, Michael Schwartz

Bill Skarsgård Stars in Esquire Singapore September 2019 Cover Story

Michael Schwartz captured actor Bill Skarsgård for Esquire Singapore’s cult issue

Bill Skarsgård
Photo © Michael Schwartz for Esquire Singapore / Courtesy of Atelier Management

IT‘s “Pennywise” Bill Skarsgård takes the cover story of Esquire Singapore‘s September 2019 edition captured by fashion photographer Michael Schwartz at Atelier Management. In charge of styling was Fabio Immediato, with grooming from Thom Priano & Claudia Lake at Contact NYC.

Bill Skarsgård
Photo © Michael Schwartz for Esquire Singapore / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Bill Skarsgård
Photo © Michael Schwartz for Esquire Singapore / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Bill Skarsgård
Photo © Michael Schwartz for Esquire Singapore / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Bill Skarsgård
Photo © Michael Schwartz for Esquire Singapore / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Bill Skarsgård
Photo © Michael Schwartz for Esquire Singapore / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Bill Skarsgård
Photo © Michael Schwartz for Esquire Singapore / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Bill Skarsgård
Photo © Michael Schwartz for Esquire Singapore / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Bill Skarsgård
Photo © Michael Schwartz for Esquire Singapore / Courtesy of Atelier Management

Esquire Singapore – www.esquiresg.com
Photographer: Michael Schwartz at Atelier Management – www.ateliermanagement.com
Stylist: Fabio Immediato
Grooming: Thom Priano & Claudia Lake / Contact NYC
Actor: Bill Skarsgård

CoversEntertainmentmagazines

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Anthony Agapit

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Anthony Agapit by Kevin Felicianne
Stay On-Trend With These 6 Men's Jewelry E-Commerce Sites

Stay On-Trend With These 6 Men’s Jewelry E-Commerce Sites