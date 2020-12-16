in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE PORTRAITS, Spin Model Management

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Anton by Lissy Gollnik & Max Tautorus

The handsome Anton stars in The Boy That Owned The World exclusive story lensed by Lissy Gollnik

Lissy Gollnik
Shirt – Schiesser (Vintage)
Leather Jacket – Vintage

Fashion photographer Lissy Gollnik captured The Boy That Owned The World story exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS featuring the handsome Anton represented by Spin Model Management. In charge of styling was Max Tautorus.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session Anton is wearing selected pieces from Schiesser, Dr Martens, Levi’s, Topman, Tommy Hilfiger, Roeckl, Weekday, Hugo Boss, and Lindbergh.

Lissy Gollnik
T-Shirt – Vintage
Shoes – Dr Martens
Jeans – Boss und Levi’s (upcycled)
Lissy Gollnik
Shirt – Topman
Gloves – Roeckl
Jeans – Weekday
Blazer – Hugo Boss
Anton
Leather jacket – Lindbergh Vintage
Anton
Shirt – Schiesser (Vintage)
Jeans – Levi’s
Leather Jacket – Vintage
Anton
Shoes – Dr Martens
Jeans – Boss und Levi’s (upcycled)
Anton
T-Shirt – Vintage
Shoes – Dr Martens
Jeans – Boss und Levi’s (upcycled)

MMSCENE PORTRAITS

Anton
Shirt – Topman
Gloves – Roeckl
Jeans – Weekday
Blazer – Hugo Boss
Anton
T-Shirt – Vintage
Jeans – Boss und Levi’s (upcycled)

Anton

MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS
Tanktop – Stylist’s own
Jeans – Weekday
Leather jacket – Lindbergh Vintage
MMSCENE PORTRAITS
T-Shirt – Vintage
Shoes – Dr Martens
Jeans – Boss und Levi’s (upcycled)
MMSCENE PORTRAITS
Leather jacket – Lindbergh Vintage

MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS
T-Shirt – Vintage
Jeans – Boss und Levi’s (upcycled)
MMSCENE PORTRAITS
Tanktop – Stylist’s own
Jeans – Weekday
Shoes – Dr Martens
Leather jacket – Lindbergh Vintage

MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS
Shoes – Dr Martens
Jeans – Boss und Levi’s (upcycled)

Photographer Lissy Gollnik – @lissygollnik
Stylist Max Tautorus – @maxtautorus
Model Anton at Spin Model Management

exclusiveFresh FacesNew GuysPortfolio updatesPortraits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Brioni

Sharif Idris & Jonas Mason Model Brioni Spring Summer 2021 Collection
ALEXANDER MCQUEE

LOOKBOOK: ALEXANDER MCQUEEN Pre-Fall 2021 Men’s Collection