Models Sharif Idris and Jonas Mason star in Brioni‘s Spring Summer 2021 campaign lensed by fashion photographer Brett Lloyd at Total Management. Styling is work of Mattias Karlsson, with set design from Miguel Bento, and production of MAI Productions. In charge of art direction was Li von Euler, with casting direction from Alexandra Sandberg, and beauty by hair stylist Pier Paolo Lai, and makeup artist Giulia Cigarini.