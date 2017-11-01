New Fashion Royalty: Anwar Hadid Stars in Vogue Arabia Man

Up and comer Anwar Hadid (IMG Models) takes the pages of Vogue Arabia Man‘s latest edition captured by fashion photographer Michael Schwartz. In charge of styling was Bill Mullen, who for the session selected looks from the likes of Junya Watanabe, Burberry, Prada, Balenciaga, Lanvin, Haider Ackerman, and Dior Homme. Grooming is work of Peter Gray.

“I usually wear sweat pants or some comfy loose pants and a hoodie if I’m going to hang out with friends. Right now I’m wearing a lot of vintage Comme des Garçons, and I like a lot of the newer Dior. I also always stay with my Martyre chains and rings on.” – Anwar Hadid on his personal style.



