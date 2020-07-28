Leon Dame, Rafferty Law, Anwar Hadid + More for Valentino Empathy

Anwar Hadid, Ellery Walker Harper, Ghali, James Turlington, Leon Dame, Mustafa the Poet, and Rafferty Law star in Valentino‘s Fall Winter 2020.21 #ValentinoEmpathy campaign. #ValentinoEmpathy is charity project for Lazzaro Spallanzani Hospital in Rome.

“Pierpaolo Piccioli with his vision as a fashion designer wants to express dreams and inclusivity through his collections. His belief is that although we are missing the human touch, we are always connected through empathy, as we are all made of emotions. We have become stronger through the connections within our own community. We are human beings full of energies and these energies are causing changes, positive ones.

To preserve and to continue to sustain the Valentino values, the Creative Director imagines a special project based on empathy: one emotion that is unable to disappear with social distancing. A celebration of society as it is, with no place, boundaries or categories. From this assumption, the new Women’s and Men’s Fall/Winter 2020-21 Advertising Campaign comes to life.” – From Valentino

