MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Matthew Djordjevic by Zachary Ouslinis

Fashion photographer Zachary Ouslinis captured MAN-SCAPE story exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring the handsome Matthew Djordjevic. In charge of styling was Brett Bowen, with illustrations from Juange Ibarra.

For the session Matt is wearing selected looks from the likes of Scotch & Soda, Kenji, Am.Xander, Mndatory, Marc Jacobs, and Quay Australia. Discover more of the story bellow:

jacket and jeans: Kenji

jacket and pants: Am.Xander

coat: Mndatory
knit: Scotch and Soda
jeans: Kenji
Stylist’s own boots

shirt: Mndatory
pants: Marc Jacobs
eyewear: Quay Australia

beanie, shirt and knit: Scotch and Soda

sweater: Scotch and Soda
pants: Am.Xander
Stylist’s own shoes

hat: Scotch & Soda
jacket: Kenji

Model: Matthew Djordjevic at THE.mgmt, Ford Models
Stylist: Brett Bowen – brettbowenstyling.com
Illustrator: Juange Ibarra
Photographer: Zachary Ouslinis – zacharyouslinis.com

