MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Arber Lala by Melissa Berrios

The handsome Arber Lala at Paradis Models NY stars in Welcome to Orchard St. story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Melissa Berrios. In charge of styling was Dylan Wayne, with hair styling from beauty artist Tomoaki Sato.
For the session Arber is wearing selected pieces from Wayne Wardrobe Vintage, Artbullyklr, Zara, WeDu Fashion, Saint Laurent, Opening Ceremony, Gucci, Publish, Nike, Dries Van Noten, Dr. Martens, Burberry, Band of Outsiders, and Tommy Hilfiger.
Discover more of the story below:
eyewear Artbullyklr
jacket Zara
pants WeDu Fashion
shoes Saint Laurent
jacket Opening Ceremony
jumpsuit & necktie Wayne Wardrobe Vintage
boots Gucci
tank top Publish
jacket Nike
pants Dries Van Noten
boots Dr. Martens
sweater WeDu Fashion
pants Burberry
boots Wayne Wardrobe Vintage
top Wayne Wardrobe Vintage
top, pants, boots Wayne Wardrobe Vintage
jacket Zara
pants WeDu Fashion
jacket Opening Ceremony
shorts Band of Outsiders
shoes Tommy Hilfiger
sweater WeDu Fashion
pants Burberry
jumpsuit & necktie Wayne Wardrobe Vintage
eyewear Artbullyklr
tank top Publish
jacket Nike
pants Dries Van Noten
boots Dr. Martens
top Wayne Wardrobe Vintage
top Wayne Wardrobe Vintage
Photographer: Melissa Berrios – www.melissaberrios.com
Stylist: Dylan Wayne – www.waynewardrobe.com
Hair Stylist: Tomoaki Sato – www.tomoaki-sato.com
Model: Arber Lala at Paradis Models NY
