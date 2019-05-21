in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Arber Lala by Melissa Berrios

Welcome to Orchard St. Exclusive Story Featuring Arber Lala

Arber Lala

The handsome Arber Lala at Paradis Models NY stars in Welcome to Orchard St. story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Melissa Berrios. In charge of styling was Dylan Wayne, with hair styling from beauty artist Tomoaki Sato.

For the session Arber is wearing selected pieces from Wayne Wardrobe Vintage, Artbullyklr, Zara, WeDu Fashion, Saint Laurent, Opening Ceremony, Gucci, Publish, Nike, Dries Van Noten, Dr. Martens, Burberry, Band of Outsiders, and Tommy Hilfiger.

Discover more of the story below:


Arber Lala

eyewear Artbullyklr
jacket Zara
pants WeDu Fashion
shoes Saint Laurent

Arber Lala

jacket Opening Ceremony

Arber Lala

jumpsuit & necktie Wayne Wardrobe Vintage
boots Gucci

Arber Lala

tank top Publish
jacket Nike
pants Dries Van Noten
boots Dr. Martens

Arber Lala

sweater WeDu Fashion
pants Burberry
boots Wayne Wardrobe Vintage

Arber Lala

top Wayne Wardrobe Vintage

Arber Lala

top, pants, boots Wayne Wardrobe Vintage

Arber Lala

jacket Zara
pants WeDu Fashion

Arber Lala

jacket Opening Ceremony
shorts Band of Outsiders
shoes Tommy Hilfiger

Arber Lala

sweater WeDu Fashion
pants Burberry

Arber Lala

jumpsuit & necktie Wayne Wardrobe Vintage
eyewear Artbullyklr

Arber Lala

tank top Publish
jacket Nike
pants Dries Van Noten
boots Dr. Martens

Arber Lala

top Wayne Wardrobe Vintage

Arber Lala

top Wayne Wardrobe Vintage

Photographer: Melissa Berrios – www.melissaberrios.com
Stylist: Dylan Wayne – www.waynewardrobe.com
Hair Stylist: Tomoaki Sato – www.tomoaki-sato.com
Model: Arber Lala at Paradis Models NY

