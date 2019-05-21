RAFAEL MILLER INTERVIEW + COVER STORY

Our cover star RAFAEL MILLER is no doubt this years breakthrough star of the modelling scene but also one of the most talked about fashion models on Instagram!

MMSCENE 030 LORENZO SUTTO COVER (PRINT $26.90 – DIGITAL $3.90)

Miller sits down for exclusive interview with KATARINA DJORIC to talk about the beginning of his modelling career, becoming a Social Media Star of the year and his future plans.

MMSCENE 030 RAFAEL MILLER COVER (PRINT $26.90 – DIGITAL $3.90)

For more of our cover story plus exclusive interview with Rafael continue below:





How long have you been a model?

I have been modelling part-time since 2015 mostly during summer because I’m busy with my engineering studies most of the time.

I will start working as a full-time model from September.

What have you learnt from the modelling industry?

Modelling taught me to be patient and that you end up getting what you deserve. It also improved my social skills on many levels. I love this world and I see it as an opportunity that I’m lucky enough to have.

You won models.com Social Media Star of the year – readers’ choice award. How does it feel?

It was almost frightening at first because I certainly didn’t expect it at all. I wasn’t even aware that I was a nominee. Once I realized how big it was, I was simply happy and grateful to all the people that support me, it’s very nice to see that so many people took the time to vote for me.

You have a massive following on Instagram – 1.5 million. Is the attention overwhelming at times?

It has never been overwhelming for me. I try to only look it from a positive angle, the benefits of having a community behind you are much more important than the few drawbacks. I also handle stress easily.

While sometimes I have to put more effort into the work on social media I always make sure to dissociate private and professional life.

Do you feel like you connect personally with your followers on social media?

I always take time to answer and if I can’t, at least I try to read my followers comments. When I write something with my posts, I feel like I’m interacting with them either to motivate, make them laugh or make an impression.

I genuinely enjoy seeing the interactions within my community.

How much of your private life do you share on social media?

As I already mention very, very little. And I love keeping things private, I believe that keeping your interactions for yourself is a key to building great relationships in “real life”.

If you were to pick a place to spend the next year, which country would it be?

For work I would love New-York, no hesitations! I might even settle there for a while. However for holidays, I’m still thinking about it but Mexico or Brazil might be my next destinations!

What makes you happy?

The thing that keeps me the happiest is self-improvement. Whether it’s professionally or personally, I love to improve myself and help other people to improve as well, no matter what they are striving to.

So what’s happiness for you?

If you ask me, happiness is finding balance between your environment, the people surrounding you, yourself and your job.

What does an average day look like for you?

I’m currently working full-time in a big company to finish my studies so I guess telling you “working 9 to 5” won’t be very interesting, so here’s what I do when I have free time:

9 to 10 am : waking up and having a healthy breakfast

10am to 6pm : Organising, studying, working on projects, eating and preparing meals, meeting people, eventually heading to castings or modelling jobs

6pm: Gym or Running, at least 4 days a week.

8pm to 1am : Chill activities and dinner, healthy again … well I try.

What do you do for fun?

I love riding my my motorcycle, a Harley-Davidson. It’s the most thrilling thing ! And I get to do it everyday, 2 years later and still haven’t been bored a single second!

What’s on your playlist?

It’s really depending on my mood, I can switch from the most calming tunes to the hardest kind of music.

Could you share some of your favourites with us?

Yes, they’re all old but here’s my top 5 all albums that I never get bored of in no particular order – Kanye West – Runaway; Klangkarussell – Sonnentanz; Eminem – Sing for The Moment; Metallica – Nothing Else Matters; The Animals – House of the Rising Sun.

What’s your favorite TV show to binge watch?

Fun fact about me, I never watch shows or series, but I love a good movie! I am really not a binge watcher, I never find time for it.

What’s your favourite movie genre?

Don’t judge me, but I love watching romances! My top 3 movies are Pulp Fiction, Gran Torino and the The Wolf of Wall Street.

Who do you look up to?

I don’t want to sound cliché but I only look up to the best version of myself.

Everyone has some inspiring features or a good part of their personality, but I don’t look up to a specific person. I take inspiration from the best in each field, though.

What are your plans for the rest of 2019?

If everything goes according to the plan I should get my Master’s in Engineering by September 2019.

Once I get it, I will travel a lot to the United States, mainly New York, and I will focus on my side projects while modelling full-time. I might come back to Paris at the end of the year to see my relatives for the Christmas holidays.

I can’t wait to see what’s next after my student life. Fingers crossed all goes as planned!

Keep up with Rafael on his Instagram @rafaelmiller



Photographer Danilo Pavlovic – @danilo.pavlovic

Fashion Editor Katarina Djoric – @katarina.djoric

Model Rafael Miler at Next Paris

MMSCENE 030 LORENZO SUTTO COVER (PRINT $26.90 – DIGITAL $3.90)

MMSCENE 030 RAFAEL MILLER COVER (PRINT $26.90 – DIGITAL $3.90)