Fashion Stylist Victor Lopez takes on the first day of Autumn with a sweater weather inspired story for Bello Magazine featuring the handsome Armando Smith. In charge of the photography was Kevin Sikorski.

Smith is represented by Soul Artist Management in New York City. Victor mixed in fall winter pieces from Burberry, Coach and COS.



Magazine Bello

Model Armando Smith at Soul Artist MGMT

Fashion Stylist Victor Lopez – styledbyvictorlopez.com

Photographer Kevin Sikorski – escaperealife.com