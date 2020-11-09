MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Almost ready by Juan de los Mares

in Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Two Management

The handsome Gabriel Santos at Two Management Barcelona  stars in our latest story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Juan de los Mares. Gabriel wears selected pieces by Prada, Polo Ralph Lauren, Ura Perez Studio, Zara, Uniqlo, Mango and Punto Blanco. Production and assistance by Hans Muller and Pep Perez. Special thanks to Estudi Trenta-nou.

Photography and styling: Juan de los Mares @delosmaresfoto
Model: Gabriel Santos at Two Management Barcelona @gabo2santoss 
Production and assistance: Hans Muller and Pep Perez @caculeco @pepperezguarro
Special thanks: Estudi Trenta-nou

