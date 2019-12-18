in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Arnau Pons by Theresa Paul

Discover our latest exclusive story featuring fresh faced Arnau Pons

Arnau Pons
COAT PULL AND BEAR
PANTS ZARA

The handsome Arnau Pons at Francina Models stars in Rockstar story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Theresa Paul. In charge of styling was Elisabeth Merino, who for the session selected pieces from Zara, Pull & Bear, and Calvin Klein.

Arnau Pons

TOTAL LOOK ZARA

Arnau Pons

TOTAL LOOK ZARA

Arnau Pons

LONGSLEEVE, PANTS ZARA
UNDERWEAR CALVIN KLEIN

Arnau Pons

TOTAL LOOK ZARA

Arnau Pons

TOTAL LOOK ZARA

Arnau Pons

TOTAL LOOK ZARA

Arnau Pons

TOTAL LOOK ZARA

Arnau Pons

TOTAL LOOK ZARA

Arnau Pons

TOTAL LOOK ZARA

PHOTOGRAPHER Theresa Paul – theresapaul.de
STYLIST Elisabeth Merino – elisabethmerino.com
MODEL Arnau Pons at Francina Models

