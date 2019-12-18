MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Arnau Pons by Theresa Paul

The handsome Arnau Pons at Francina Models stars in Rockstar story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Theresa Paul. In charge of styling was Elisabeth Merino, who for the session selected pieces from Zara, Pull & Bear, and Calvin Klein.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Discover more of the story below:
TOTAL LOOK ZARA
TOTAL LOOK ZARA
LONGSLEEVE, PANTS ZARA
UNDERWEAR CALVIN KLEIN
TOTAL LOOK ZARA
TOTAL LOOK ZARA
TOTAL LOOK ZARA
TOTAL LOOK ZARA
TOTAL LOOK ZARA
TOTAL LOOK ZARA
PHOTOGRAPHER Theresa Paul – theresapaul.de
STYLIST Elisabeth Merino – elisabethmerino.com
MODEL Arnau Pons at Francina Models