MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Luke Betts by Declan Kelly

Photographer Declan Kelly teams up with stylist Conaill O’Dwyer for our latest exclusive story starring Luke Betts

Luke Betts
Waistcoat – Hannah Ennis
Jeans – Lee Jeans
Boots – Rocket London
Hat – Carbon

The handsome Luke Betts at IMG Models updates his portfolio with the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Declan Kelly.

In charge of styling was Conaill O’Dwyer, who for the story selected pieces from Hannah Ennis, Lee Jeans, Rocket London, Carbon, Yves Saint Laurent, Scotch & Soda, Ghanda, Ro To To, Reiss, and Calvin Klein.

Discover more of the session below:


Luke Betts

Trousers – Lee
Jacket – Vintage
Shirt – Yves Saint Laurent

Luke Betts

Shirt – Scotch & Soda
Pink Shirt – Ghanda

Luke Betts

Hat – Ro To To
Jumper – Scotch & Soda

Luke Betts

Jacket – Vintage

Luke Betts

Jeans and Jacket – Lee Denim
Shirt – Reiss
Underwear – Calvin Klein

Luke Betts

Luke Betts

Shirt – Scotch & Soda
Pink Shirt – Ghanda

Luke Betts

Photographer Declan Kelly – @_declankelly
Stylist Conaill O’Dwyer – www.conaillodwyer.com
Model Luke Betts at IMG Models

