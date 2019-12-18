MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Erlom by Iberico Alex

Fashion photographer Iberico Alex shares exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES his latest session featuring the handsome Erlom represented by Karacter Agency.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the story Erlom is wearing selected pieces from Massimo Dutti, Zara, Bershka, Design VIP, Eureka by Mr. Sousa, and Yves Dorsey.
Discover more of the session below:
T-shirt, Pants: Bershka
Shoes: Eureka by Mr. Sousa
Coat: Zara
Shirt: Massimo Dutti
Costume: Vintage by Design VIP
Shoes: Eureka by Mr. Sousa
Shirt: Yves Dorsey
Pants: Bershka
Shoes: Eureka by Mr. Sousa
Shirt: Massimo Dutti
Blazer: Vintage by Design VIP
Suit: Vintage by Design VIP
Silk Scarf: Vintage
Shoes: Eureka by Mr. Sousa
T-shirt, Pants: Bershka
Shoes: Eureka by Mr. Sousa
Shirt: Massimo Dutti
Blazer: Vintage by Design VIP
Shirt: Yves Dorsey
Pants: Bershka
Shoes: Eureka by Mr. Sousa
Photographer, Stylist: Iberico Alex – ibericoalex.com
Model: Erlom at Karacter Agency
Location: Praia de Carcavelos, Lisbon