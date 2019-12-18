in Editorial, Exclusive, Iberico Alex, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Erlom by Iberico Alex

The handsome Erlom stars in our latest exclusive story captured and styled by Iberico Alex

Erlom
Suit: Vintage by Design VIP
Silk Scarf: Vintage
Shoes: Eureka by Mr. Sousa

Fashion photographer Iberico Alex shares exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES his latest session featuring the handsome Erlom represented by Karacter Agency.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the story Erlom is wearing selected pieces from Massimo Dutti, Zara, Bershka, Design VIP, Eureka by Mr. Sousa, and Yves Dorsey.

Discover more of the session below:


Erlom

T-shirt, Pants: Bershka
Shoes: Eureka by Mr. Sousa

Erlom

Coat: Zara
Shirt: Massimo Dutti
Costume: Vintage by Design VIP
Shoes: Eureka by Mr. Sousa

Erlom

Shirt: Yves Dorsey
Pants: Bershka
Shoes: Eureka by Mr. Sousa

Erlom

Shirt: Massimo Dutti
Blazer: Vintage by Design VIP

Erlom

Suit: Vintage by Design VIP
Silk Scarf: Vintage
Shoes: Eureka by Mr. Sousa

Erlom

T-shirt, Pants: Bershka
Shoes: Eureka by Mr. Sousa

Erlom

Shirt: Massimo Dutti
Blazer: Vintage by Design VIP

Erlom

Shirt: Yves Dorsey
Pants: Bershka
Shoes: Eureka by Mr. Sousa

Photographer, Stylist: Iberico Alex – ibericoalex.com
Model: Erlom at Karacter Agency
Location: Praia de Carcavelos, Lisbon

